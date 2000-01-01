Company Profile

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC caters to engineering and construction company requirements. The Britain domiciled firm is a supplier of products for companies involved in the construction and maintenance of national roads and structural engineering. Its secondary business is galvanizing services which contain a cluster of companies supplying galvanizing and materials coating services to the construction, agriculture and infrastructure industries.