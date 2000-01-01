Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd (TSX:HEAT)
North American company
This share can be held in
Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd is principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. Geographically it operates through the region of Canada and the United States. The organization generates most of its revenues from the operations in Canada and all non-current assets located in Canada.Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd is engaged in acquiring, exploring and developing exploration interests in oil and gas projects in the United States of America.