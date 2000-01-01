Company Profile

Hillenbrand Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates through three segments. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, develops, manufactures, and services engineered industrial equipment. The Molding Technology Solutions segment offers engineered and customized systems in plastic technology and processing. Hillenbrand's other major segment Batesville designs, provides, and markets funeral services and solutions.Hillenbrand Inc is a diversified industrial company that makes and sells premium business-to-business products and services. Its segments include, the Process Equipment Group and Batesville.