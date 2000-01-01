Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - HI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - HI
- Market Cap$2.486bn
- SymbolNYSE:HI
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS4315711089
Company Profile
Hillenbrand Inc is a diversified industrial company that makes and sells premium business-to-business products and services. Its segments include, the Process Equipment Group and Batesville.