HilleVax Inc (NASDAQ:HLVX) Share Price

HLVX
HilleVax Inc
North American company
Healthcare
Biotechnology
Company Profile
HilleVax Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The firm's initial program, HIL-214, is a virus-like particle (VLP) based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis (AGE) caused by norovirus infection.
NASDAQ:HLVX
US43157M1027
USD
