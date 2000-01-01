Hillgrove Resources Ltd (ASX:HGO)

APAC company
Market Info - HGO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - HGO

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:HGO
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorCopper
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000HGO6

Company Profile

Hillgrove Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company. Its projects include Kanmantoo, Sumba, and others. The Kanmantoo Copper Mine is located in the Adelaide Hills region of South Australia.Hillgrove Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company. Its flagship development is the Kanmantoo Copper Mines in South Australia & exploration on its greenfield exploration projects in Indonesia.

Latest HGO news

