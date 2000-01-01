Hillgrove Resources Ltd (ASX:HGO)
- SymbolASX:HGO
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorCopper
- ISINAU000000HGO6
Hillgrove Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company. Its projects include Kanmantoo, Sumba, and others. The Kanmantoo Copper Mine is located in the Adelaide Hills region of South Australia.Hillgrove Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company. Its flagship development is the Kanmantoo Copper Mines in South Australia & exploration on its greenfield exploration projects in Indonesia.