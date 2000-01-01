Hillman Group Capital Trust 11.6% Trust Preferred Security (AMEX:HLM.PR)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - HLM.PR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - HLM.PR
- Market Cap$0.000m
- SymbolAMEX:HLM.PR
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorIndustrial Distribution
- Currency
- ISINUS43162L2060
Company Profile
Hillman Group Capital Trust is engaged in distribution of fasteners, anchors, keys, picture hanging products, cross merchandising vehicles, and threaded rods and shapes.Hillman Group Capital Trust is engaged in distribution of fasteners, key duplication systems, engraved tags and related hardware items to retail customers in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, South America and Australia.