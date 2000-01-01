Company Profile

Hills Ltd provides technology products and service solutions. Its products range and solutions include audiovisual, communications, security and surveillance, fire, nurse call, patient engagement and asset tracking solutions. Its businesses are; Hills health solutions, which supplies and installs health technology solutions, nurse call and patient entertainment and other related solutions into the health and aged care sectors; Hills security, surveillance and communication, which provide electronic security and closed circuit television systems, consumer electronic equipment, communications-related products and services, antennas and others; and Hills audio visual. The group operates in Australia and internationally, of which key revenue is derived from the operations in Australia.