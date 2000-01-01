Hilltop Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:HTH)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - HTH
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - HTH
- Market Cap$2.506bn
- SymbolNYSE:HTH
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorBanks - Regional
- Currency
- ISINUS4327481010
Company Profile
Hilltop Holdings Inc operates a small insurance holding company, NLASCO, that sells fire and homeowners' insurance through two subsidiaries, National Lloyds Insurance and American Summit Insurance. It targets mobile-home owners in the southern United States, with Texas making up 70% of sales. Hilltop was formed from what had been a realty firm specializing in manufactured housing. It acquired NLASCO in 2007, after which its other assets were sold.Hilltop Holdings Inc is a diversified financial holding company. It provides business and consumer banking services from offices located throughout Texas. It also provides broker-dealer, mortgage origination, and insurance segments.