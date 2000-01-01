Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc operates a small insurance holding company, NLASCO, that sells fire and homeowners' insurance through two subsidiaries, National Lloyds Insurance and American Summit Insurance. It targets mobile-home owners in the southern United States, with Texas making up 70% of sales. Hilltop was formed from what had been a realty firm specializing in manufactured housing. It acquired NLASCO in 2007, after which its other assets were sold.Hilltop Holdings Inc is a diversified financial holding company. It provides business and consumer banking services from offices located throughout Texas. It also provides broker-dealer, mortgage origination, and insurance segments.