UK company
Company Info - HFG

  • Market Cap£858.100m
  • SymbolLSE:HFG
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorPackaged Foods
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B1V9NW54

Company Profile

Hilton Food Group PLC is a specialist retail meat-packing business supplying international food retailers in European countries and Australia.

