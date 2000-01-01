Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:HLT)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - HLT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - HLT
- Market Cap$30.699bn
- SymbolNYSE:HLT
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorLodging
- Currency
- ISINUS43300A2033
Company Profile
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc operates hotels and resorts. The company manages a total or approximately 750,000 rooms across over 10 brands. Some of its brands include Hampton, Hilton, Home2, Curio, Canopy, and Tru.