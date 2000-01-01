Company Profile

Himax Technologies Inc is a fabless semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. It offers display driver ICs and timing controllers used in TVs, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality (VR) devices and many other consumer electronics devices. It also design and provides controllers for touch sensor displays, in-cell Touch and Display Driver Integration single-chip solutions, LED driver ICs, power management ICs, scaler products for monitors and projectors. Majority of the firm's revenue gets derived from Driver Integrated Circuit segment.Himax Technologies Inc is a fabless semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It offers display driver ICs and timing controllers used in TVs, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, and digital cameras.