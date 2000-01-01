Hin Sang Group (International) Holding Co Ltd (SEHK:6893)
- Market CapHKD753.340m
- SymbolSEHK:6893
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorHousehold & Personal Products
- Currency
- ISINKYG4590V1023
Hin Sang Group (International) Holding Co Ltd is engaged in developing, marketing, selling and distribution of personal care products, healthcare products, and household products.