Hin Sang Group (International) Holding Co Ltd (SEHK:6893)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 6893

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 6893

  • Market CapHKD753.340m
  • SymbolSEHK:6893
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorHousehold & Personal Products
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG4590V1023

Company Profile

Hin Sang Group (International) Holding Co Ltd is engaged in developing, marketing, selling and distribution of personal care products, healthcare products, and household products.

Latest 6893 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .