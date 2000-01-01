Hing Lee (HK) Holdings Ltd (SEHK:396)
- Market CapHKD147.070m
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- ISINBMG451171018
Hing Lee (HK) Holdings Ltd is principally engaged in the design, manufacture, sale, and marketing of home furniture products including mainly wood-based furniture, sofa, mattresses.