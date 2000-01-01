Hing Ming Holdings Ltd (SEHK:8425)

APAC company
  • Market CapHKD468.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:8425
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorRental & Leasing Services
  • ISINKYG459051093

Hing Ming Holdings Ltd is engaged in rental of temporary suspended working platforms and other equipment. It also provides trading of equipment and spare parts, such as permanent suspended working platforms, motors and wire rope.

