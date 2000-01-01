Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings is a savings bank based in Hingham, Massachusetts and is involved in the business of residential and commercial real estate mortgage lending and also financial and banking services. The bank's financial services include personal checking accounts, personal mortgages, home equity lines of credit, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit and business checking accounts. Its lending portfolio mainly encompasses commercial real estate, residential owner occupied real estate and loans for construction of residential real estate.Hingham Institution for Savings is a savings bank situated in Hingham, Massachusetts. It is involved in the business of residential and commercial real estate mortgage lending and also financial and banking services.