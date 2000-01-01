Hinterland Metals Inc (TSX:HMI)

Company Info - HMI

  • Market CapCAD0.640m
  • SymbolTSX:HMI
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
  Currency
  • ISINCA4334733033

Company Profile

Hinterland Metals Inc is a mining exploration company. It focuses on precious and base metal exploration in the Abitibi Greenstone belt of Quebec. Some of its projects include Mozart Gold property, Guyberry Gold property and Brexit Lithium property.

