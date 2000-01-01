Hinterland Metals Inc (TSX:HMI)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - HMI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - HMI
- Market CapCAD0.640m
- SymbolTSX:HMI
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
- Currency
- ISINCA4334733033
Company Profile
Hinterland Metals Inc is a mining exploration company. It focuses on precious and base metal exploration in the Abitibi Greenstone belt of Quebec. Some of its projects include Mozart Gold property, Guyberry Gold property and Brexit Lithium property.