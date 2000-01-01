hipages Group Holdings Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:HPG)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - HPG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - HPG
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:HPG
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINAU0000112104
Company Profile
hipages Group Holdings Ltd is an online platform and software as a service provider that aims to connect tradies and consumers in order to resolve difficulties that come with organizing and coordinating home improvement jobs. The platform provides an efficient, technology-driven model to connect consumers with qualified tradies, and facilitates the management of other elements of the home improvement process, such as communication, payment and ratings and recommendations.