hipages Group Holdings Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:HPG)

APAC company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - HPG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - HPG

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:HPG
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINAU0000112104

Company Profile

hipages Group Holdings Ltd is an online platform and software as a service provider that aims to connect tradies and consumers in order to resolve difficulties that come with organizing and coordinating home improvement jobs. The platform provides an efficient, technology-driven model to connect consumers with qualified tradies, and facilitates the management of other elements of the home improvement process, such as communication, payment and ratings and recommendations.

Latest HPG news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .