Hipay Group SA (EURONEXT:ALHYP)
European company
This share can be held in
- Market Cap€76.100m
- SymbolEURONEXT:ALHYP
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
- Currency
- ISINFR0012821916
Company Profile
Hipay Group SA provides payment solutions. The products include HiPay Fullservice, a single solution for online payments; HiPay Marketplace, a turnkey transaction management solution to ensure funds allocation and compliance with regulations; and HiPay Direct, a platform that offers online payments in a few clicks for startups and growing businesses.Hipay Group SA provides online payment solutions through its two business segments HiPay Mobile (Micropayment) and HiPay Fullservice (Electronic Banking).