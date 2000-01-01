Hipay Group SA (EURONEXT:ALHYP)

European company
  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

  • Market Cap€76.100m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:ALHYP
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0012821916

Hipay Group SA provides payment solutions. The products include HiPay Fullservice, a single solution for online payments; HiPay Marketplace, a turnkey transaction management solution to ensure funds allocation and compliance with regulations; and HiPay Direct, a platform that offers online payments in a few clicks for startups and growing businesses.Hipay Group SA provides online payment solutions through its two business segments HiPay Mobile (Micropayment) and HiPay Fullservice (Electronic Banking).

