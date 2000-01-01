Company Profile

Hipay Group SA provides payment solutions. The products include HiPay Fullservice, a single solution for online payments; HiPay Marketplace, a turnkey transaction management solution to ensure funds allocation and compliance with regulations; and HiPay Direct, a platform that offers online payments in a few clicks for startups and growing businesses.Hipay Group SA provides online payment solutions through its two business segments HiPay Mobile (Micropayment) and HiPay Fullservice (Electronic Banking).