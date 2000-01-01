Hipo Resources Ltd (ASX:HIP)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - HIP
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - HIP
- Market CapAUD6.960m
- SymbolASX:HIP
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINAU0000016388
Company Profile
Black Mountain Resources Ltd is a mining and export operation company. It is involved in exploration and exploitation of mineral resources in the United States and Uganda.