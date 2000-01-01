Hiremii Ltd (ASX:HMI)
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:HMI
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorStaffing & Employment Services
- Currency
- ISINAU0000143471
Hiremii Ltd is technology-driven recruitment and full-service labour-hire company with two core business components, Hiremii, a fixed fee recruitment platform, and Oncontractor, recruitment and full-service labour-hire solution providing digitised employee onboarding services.