HireQuest Inc (NASDAQ:HQI)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

  • Market Cap$90.200m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:HQI
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorStaffing & Outsourcing Services
  • ISINUS2004972046

Command Center Inc operates in the manual labor segment of the staffing industry. It provides services to the customers in the areas of light industrial, hospitality and event services.

