Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

HIRO Metaverse Acquisitions I SA Ordinary shares (LSE:HMA1) Share Price

HMA1

HIRO Metaverse Acquisitions I SA Ordinary shares

UK company

Right Arrow 1

Financial Services

Right Arrow 2

Shell Companies

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

NAV Price

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XLON

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Regulatory news

Times are shown in GMT, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

HIRO Metaverse Acquisitions I SA is a special purpose acquisition company. The company intends to focus on targets operating in the sectors of video games, esports, interactive streaming, GenZ social networks, connected fitness & wellness and metaverse technologies with principal business operations in the U.K., Europe or Israel, although it may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any industry or sector or region.

LSE:HMA1

LU2420558889

GBX

Loading Comparison

Latest HMA1 News

Go to All News >
2 February

IN BRIEF: Hiro Metaverse Acquisitions shares almost flat after IPO

From Alliance News

HMA1 Regulatory News

Go to All Regulatory News >
9 February

Holding(s) in Company

From Regulatory News
9 February

Holding(s) in Company

From Regulatory News
8 February

Exercise of Option, Subscription & Warrants

From Regulatory News