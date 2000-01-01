Hisense Home Appliances Group Co Ltd Class H (SEHK:921)
- Market CapHKD14.733bn
- SymbolSEHK:921
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCNE100000353
Hisense Kelon Electrical Holdings Co Ltd is a manufacturer of white household electrical appliances in the People's Republic of China. It sells its products under three brand names, Hisense, Kelon and Ronshen.