Hisense Home Appliances Group Co Ltd Class H (SEHK:921)

APAC company
Market Info - 921

Company Info - 921

  • Market CapHKD14.733bn
  • SymbolSEHK:921
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE100000353

Company Profile

Hisense Kelon Electrical Holdings Co Ltd is a manufacturer of white household electrical appliances in the People's Republic of China. It sells its products under three brand names, Hisense, Kelon and Ronshen.

