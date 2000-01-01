HiTechPros SA (EURONEXT:ALHIT)

European company
Market Info - ALHIT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ALHIT

  • Market Cap€27.770m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:ALHIT
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorInformation Technology Services
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0010396309

Company Profile

HiTechPros SA is a French marketplace providing outsourcing services in the IT sector. It is organized around two complementary activities: Web-based marketplace activities and Brokerage services.

Latest ALHIT news

