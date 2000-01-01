Hitek Global Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:HKIT)

North American company
Market Info - HKIT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - HKIT

  • Market Cap$0.000m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:HKIT
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG451391059

Company Profile

Hitek Global Inc is a provider of information technology consulting and solutions service. The company has two lines of businesses such as services to small and medium businesses which consist of Anti-Counterfeiting Tax Control System tax devices, including Golden Tax Disk and printers, ACTCS services, and IT services; and services to large businesses, which include hardware sales and software sales. It generates revenues from hardware sales, software sales, IT services, and tax devices and services.

