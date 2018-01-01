Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HIVE) Share Price

HIVE

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd

North American company

Right Arrow 1

Financial Services

Right Arrow 2

Capital Markets

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

NAV Price

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XNAS

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT-5, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd is in the business of providing infrastructure solutions in the blockchain industry. It focuses on the mining and sale of digital currencies. Its geographical segments include Canada, Sweden, Iceland, Switzerland, and Norway, out of which the majority of the revenue comes from Canada.HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd is a cryptocurrency mining firm.

NASDAQ:HIVE

CA43366H1001

USD

Loading Comparison

Latest HIVE News