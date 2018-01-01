HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HIVE) Share Price

HIVE
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd
North American company
Financial Services
Capital Markets
Company Profile
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd is in the business of providing infrastructure solutions in the blockchain industry. It focuses on the mining and sale of digital currencies. Its geographical segments include Canada, Sweden, Iceland, Switzerland, and Norway, out of which the majority of the revenue comes from Canada.HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd is a cryptocurrency mining firm.
