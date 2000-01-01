H&K AG (EURONEXT:MLHK)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MLHK
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MLHK
- Market Cap€4.692bn
- SymbolEURONEXT:MLHK
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorAerospace & Defense
- Currency
- ISINDE000A11Q133
Company Profile
H&K AG manufactures arms and ammunition for the defense and sports industry. The products include pistols, machine guns, assault rifles, sniper rifles, machine guns and training systems.