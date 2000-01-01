H&K AG (EURONEXT:MLHK)

European company
Market Info - MLHK

Company Info - MLHK

  • Market Cap€4.692bn
  • SymbolEURONEXT:MLHK
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorAerospace & Defense
  • Currency
  • ISINDE000A11Q133

Company Profile

H&K AG manufactures arms and ammunition for the defense and sports industry. The products include pistols, machine guns, assault rifles, sniper rifles, machine guns and training systems.

Latest MLHK news

