Company Profile

HK Electric Investments Ltd is a trust holding Hong Kong Electric, a vertically integrated electricity supplier in Hong Kong and the sole provider of electricity to Hong Kong Island. Power is predominantly generated from a mixed-fuel coal, gas, and oil power plant on Lamma Island. Oil is only used for peak electricity demand while wind underpins its renewable energy initiative. Electricity is distributed through its mostly underground transmission and distribution network. The latter underpins Hong Kong Electric Investments's consistently high-reliability rating. Hong Kong Electric Investments was listed in 2013 after parent Power Assets divested Hong Kong Electric into the trust. Power Assets retains a 33.4% stake in Hong Kong Electric Investments.HK Electric Investments Ltd, formerly HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Ltd is a fixed single investment trust that engaged in generation and supply of electricity to Hong Kong Island and Lamma Island.