HK Electric Investments Ltd (SEHK:2638)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 2638
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 2638
- Market CapHKD68.922bn
- SymbolSEHK:2638
- IndustryUtilities
- SectorUtilities - Regulated Electric
- Currency
- ISINHK0000179108
Company Profile
HK Electric Investments Ltd, formerly HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Ltd is a fixed single investment trust that engaged in generation and supply of electricity to Hong Kong Island and Lamma Island.