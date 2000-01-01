HKBN Ltd (SEHK:1310)

Market Info - 1310

Company Info - 1310

  • Market CapHKD17.575bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1310
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorTelecom Services
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG451581055

Company Profile

HKBN Ltd is in the business of providing services predominantly in Hong Kong. Its suite of offering includes internet, voice and broadband services.

Latest 1310 news

