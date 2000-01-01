HKBridge Financial Holdings Ltd (SEHK:2323)

APAC company
Market Info - 2323

Company Info - 2323

  • Market CapHKD816.960m
  • SymbolSEHK:2323
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorElectronic Components
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG451591033

Company Profile

China HKBridge Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of a broad range of printed circuit boards (PCBs).

