HKE Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1726)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1726
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1726
- Market CapHKD336.000m
- SymbolSEHK:1726
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorEngineering & Construction
- Currency
- ISINKYG451601010
Company Profile
HKE Holdings Ltd provides construction services. The company offers hospital integrated designing, radiation shielding, and other services.