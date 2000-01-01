HKE Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1726)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1726

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1726

  • Market CapHKD336.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:1726
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG451601010

Company Profile

HKE Holdings Ltd provides construction services. The company offers hospital integrated designing, radiation shielding, and other services.

Latest 1726 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .