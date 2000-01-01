HKT Trust and HKT Ltd (SEHK:6823)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 6823
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 6823
- Market CapHKD84.046bn
- SymbolSEHK:6823
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorTelecom Services
- Currency
- ISINHK0000093390
Company Profile
HKT Trust and HKT Ltd is a triple-play telecommunications provider. It provides telecommunications and related services which include local telephony, local data and broadband, and international telecommunications.