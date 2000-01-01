HLS Therapeutics Inc (TSE:HLS)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - HLS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - HLS
- Market CapCAD591.460m
- SymbolTSE:HLS
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
- Currency
- ISINCA40390B1094
Company Profile
HLS Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition and commercialization of branded pharmaceutical products in the North American markets.