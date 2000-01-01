HM International Holdings Ltd (SEHK:8416)

Market Info - 8416

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 8416

  • Market CapHKD46.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:8416
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG452881009

Company Profile

HM International Holdings Ltd provides integrated printing services. Its offerings include concept creation and artwork design, typesetting and proofreading, translation, printing, binding, packaging, logistic arrangement and others.

