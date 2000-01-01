HM International Holdings Ltd (SEHK:8416)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 8416
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 8416
- Market CapHKD46.000m
- SymbolSEHK:8416
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINKYG452881009
Company Profile
HM International Holdings Ltd provides integrated printing services. Its offerings include concept creation and artwork design, typesetting and proofreading, translation, printing, binding, packaging, logistic arrangement and others.