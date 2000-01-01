Company Profile

HML Holdings PLC provides property management and related services in the Southeast, South West and North West of England. It operates in the UK. The company has Property management, Surveying services, and Insurance services segments. The activities of these segments cover residential property management, Chartered surveying services and Insurance broking intermediary services. The firm derives the majority of its revenues from Property management segment.