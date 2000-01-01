Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp is a United States-based holding company that conducts businesses through its operating subsidiaries. The company offers services that help customers contain healthcare insurance benefit costs. Its primary offerings comprise coordination of benefits, payment integrity, and eligibility verification. The coordination of benefits service ensures the right party pays a health claim. The payment integrity service ensures the billing and/or payment is accurate and appropriate. The eligibility verification service ensures individuals meet qualifying criteria for healthcare programs. The company's customers include Medicaid agencies, government health agencies, health plans, government and private employers, and others. The company operates only within the United States.