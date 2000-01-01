Company Profile

HMS Networks AB is a supplier of proprietary, patented technology for intelligent industrial communication. It develops and manufactures solutions for connecting industrial products to networks and gateways, thus enabling interconnection between various networks. The group sells products primarily in various countries including Germany, which generates most of its revenue, the USA, Japan, France, China, Sweden, Italy, and other countries.HMS Networks AB is a supplier of industrial communication technology for industrial automation. It develops and manufactures solutions for connecting industrial products to networks and gateways, thus enabling interconnection between various networks.