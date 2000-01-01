Hmvod Ltd (SEHK:8103)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 8103
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 8103
- Market CapHKD16.500m
- SymbolSEHK:8103
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorInformation Technology Services
- Currency
- ISINKYG9078T1076
Company Profile
Trillion Grand Corporate Co Ltd is s China-based company operates in diversified business. Geographically operates through the region of Hong Kong and China from which it derives the majority of revenue from China region.