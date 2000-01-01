HNI Corp Ordinary Shares (NYSE:HNI)
North American company
- Market Cap$1.460bn
- SymbolNYSE:HNI
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorBusiness Equipment & Supplies
- ISINUS4042511000
HNI Corp is a provider of office furniture and hearth products. The company generates the bulk of its revenue from its office furniture segment, which consists of products such as panel-based and freestanding furniture systems and complementary products. These products are sold primarily through a national system of dealers, wholesalers, and office product distributors but also directly to end-user customers and federal, state, and local governments. The hearth segment consists of products including gas-, wood-, and pellet-burning fireplaces, inserts, stoves, facings, and accessories. The company has operations in the United States, Canada, mainland China, Hong Kong, India, and Taiwan.HNI Corp provides office furniture and hearth products. It manufactures and markets products including metal and wood commercial and home office furniture and gas, electric, wood and biomass burning fireplaces and stoves for home.