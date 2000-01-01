Company Profile

HNI Corp is a provider of office furniture and hearth products. The company generates the bulk of its revenue from its office furniture segment, which consists of products such as panel-based and freestanding furniture systems and complementary products. These products are sold primarily through a national system of dealers, wholesalers, and office product distributors but also directly to end-user customers and federal, state, and local governments. The hearth segment consists of products including gas-, wood-, and pellet-burning fireplaces, inserts, stoves, facings, and accessories. The company has operations in the United States, Canada, mainland China, Hong Kong, India, and Taiwan.