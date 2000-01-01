Hochschild Mining (LSE:HOC)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - HOC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - HOC

  • Market Cap£806.680m
  • SymbolLSE:HOC
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B1FW5029

Company Profile

Hochschild Mining PLC, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of silver and gold deposits in the Americas.

Latest HOC news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

HOC Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .