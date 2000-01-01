Hock Lian Seng Holdings Ltd (SGX:J2T)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - J2T

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - J2T

  • Market CapSGD197.160m
  • SymbolSGX:J2T
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINSG1Z21951640

Company Profile

Hock Lian Seng Holdings Ltd is a Singapore based civil engineering group. It is engaged in undertaking a wide range of civil engineering projects for both the public and private sectors in Singapore.

Latest J2T news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .