Company Profile

Holcim Ltd, formerly LafargeHolcim is a global manufacturer of construction materials such as cement, aggregates, and concrete. The company is the result of a merger between Lafarge and Holcim, completed in 2015, which created a leader in the building materials sector. LafargeHolcim has a global presence, operating in over 70 countries with 72,000 employees. The company also has significant investments in ACC Limited and Ambuja Cement, two major cement players listed in India.LafargeHolcim Ltd is a building materials manufacturer. Its main product is cement, which is distributed on a worldwide basis.