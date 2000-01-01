Company Profile

Holders Technology PLC is a UK-based company that supplies specialty laminates and materials for printed circuit board manufacture (PCB) and operates as a Lighting and Control Solutions (LCS) provider. It operates through two segments: PCB which distributes materials, equipment and supplies to the PCB industry; and LCS, which distributes Lighting and Controls-related components, lighting products, and lighting solutions. It operates its business across the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Rest of the world. Most of the company's revenue comes from the PCB segment in Germany.Holders Technology PLC distributes electronic materials and equipment. It is engaged in the supply of laminates and materials for printed circuit board manufacture and provision of LED solutions to the lighting & industrial markets.