Company Profile

HolidayCheck Group AG is a European digital company for holidaymakers. Its business activities include the operation of hotel rating and travel booking portals and rental car portal. Its core sales markets for the web portals are Australia, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, and Switzerland. It derives revenue in the form of brokerage on travel and hotel booking and online advertising.