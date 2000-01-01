Company Profile

Holista CollTech Ltd is a research-driven biotech company. Its operating segments include Supplements, Sheep Collagen, and Food Ingredients. Supplements segment involves manufacturing and wholesale distribution of dietary supplements. Sheep collagen is engaged in the manufacturing and wholesale distribution of cosmetic grade collagen, and Food ingredients include the manufacturing and wholesale distribution of healthy food ingredients. The company generates a majority of its revenue from Supplements segment. Geographically, it generates a majority of its revenue from Malaysia.Holista CollTech Ltd is research-driven biotech company. The company produce sheep (ovine) collagen using patented extraction methods from Australia, and is on track in nano-nising and encapsulating liposomes for the ovine collagen.