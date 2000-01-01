Company Profile

Holland Colours creates and manufactures high quality solid and liquid colorants, masterbatches and additives. The company and its subsidiaries manufacture, distribute, and sell color concentrates. Its products are designed to be well suited for coloring rigid and flexible polyvinyl chloride, pet, polyolefins and other polymers. The company serves many different markets which include building and construction but is not limited to, profiles, pipes, siding, and cladding. In addition, to serving these markets, it also offers color concentrates for coatings, elastomers, adhesives and other applications. The company operates geographically across Europe, The United States of America and Asia.Holland Colours and its subsidiaries are engaged in manufacturing of solid and liquid colorants, master batches and additives. The company's product is designed to be well suited for coloring rigid and flexible pvc, polyolefins and other polymers.